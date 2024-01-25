Lincoln National Corp Raises Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 318,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,905 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 0.8% of Lincoln National Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 0.27% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $41,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 130,819.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 350,096,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,347,036,000 after purchasing an additional 349,828,978 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,276,000 after buying an additional 602,148 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,884,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,758,000 after buying an additional 92,793 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 127.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,559,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,065,000 after buying an additional 1,431,648 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,216,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,682,000 after acquiring an additional 18,276 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VOE stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $142.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,283. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $123.92 and a 1 year high of $147.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.28.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

See Also

