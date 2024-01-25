Lincoln National Corp Sells 1,751 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,751 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 50,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $443,000. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $5,138,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.6% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 969,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,780,000 after acquiring an additional 41,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $38.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,354,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,799,277. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $42.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.08.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.