Lincoln National Corp Sells 34,322 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

Lincoln National Corp reduced its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 765,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,322 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned 4.26% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January worth $26,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 328.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,283,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,702 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 10.0% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 578,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,322,000 after buying an additional 52,785 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 18.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 264,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,214,000 after purchasing an additional 42,179 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,866,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 2.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 191,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Trading Up 0.0 %

PJAN stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.73. The stock had a trading volume of 424,852 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.84. The firm has a market cap of $677.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.49.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.