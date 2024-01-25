Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Trading Down 5%

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.35 and last traded at $12.38. Approximately 1,251,211 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 1,203,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on Liquidia from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Liquidia from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Liquidia from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

Get Liquidia alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Liquidia

Liquidia Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.88.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Liquidia had a negative net margin of 314.38% and a negative return on equity of 82.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 million. Equities analysts predict that Liquidia Co. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Liquidia news, Director Caligan Partners Lp purchased 1,117,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.16 per share, for a total transaction of $7,999,996.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,280,945 shares in the company, valued at $80,771,566.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Roger Jeffs acquired 139,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,001.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,588,163.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Caligan Partners Lp bought 1,117,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.16 per share, for a total transaction of $7,999,996.88. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,280,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,771,566.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 31.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Liquidia during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Liquidia by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Liquidia by 134.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 4,552 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Liquidia in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 45.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Liquidia

(Get Free Report)

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.