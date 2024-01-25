Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Receives $20.11 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.11.
Several research analysts have weighed in on LAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial began coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Eight Capital set a $16.50 target price on Lithium Americas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LAC
Institutional Trading of Lithium Americas
Lithium Americas Trading Up 4.2 %
LAC stock opened at $4.74 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.03. Lithium Americas has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $12.38.
Lithium Americas Company Profile
Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Lithium Americas
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Why Apple’s about to smash through $200 and continue
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Will leverage and pricing power drive Netflix to a record high?
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Is it a logical time to buy Logitech?
Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.