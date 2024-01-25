Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Receives $20.11 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.11.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial began coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Eight Capital set a $16.50 target price on Lithium Americas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 65,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 0.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 98,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 3.6% during the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 3.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 725.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. 27.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LAC stock opened at $4.74 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.03. Lithium Americas has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $12.38.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

