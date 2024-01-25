Lithium ION Energy (CVE:ION) Shares Up 7.7%

Shares of Lithium ION Energy Ltd. (CVE:ION – Get Free Report) shot up 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.14. 20,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 62,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.
Lithium ION Energy Price Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.54.
Lithium ION Energy Company Profile
Lithium ION Energy Ltd. explores for and develops lithium deposits in Asia. Its flagship property is the Baavhai-Uul lithium brine project that covers an area approximately 81,758 hectares located in Mongolia. The company also holds interest in the Urgakh Naran lithium brine project that covers an area of approximately 29,770 hectares located in Dornogovi Province, Mongolia.
Featured Articles
