Logan Energy Corp. (CVE:LGN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Logan Energy Corp. (CVE:LGN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$1.58.

LGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Haywood Securities set a C$1.80 price objective on Logan Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Logan Energy from C$1.90 to C$1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Logan Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.20 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Logan Energy from C$1.35 to C$1.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$1.50 target price on shares of Logan Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th.

Logan Energy stock opened at C$0.84 on Friday. Logan Energy has a one year low of C$0.73 and a one year high of C$1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.84 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.92.

Logan Energy (CVE:LGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$17.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$16.50 million.

Logan Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. The company holds interest in the Simonette and Pouce Coupe properties in northwest Alberta; and the Flatrock property in British Columbia. Logan Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

