Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 939,861 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 554.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,109,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 939,861 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $113,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ CINF traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $111.94. 331,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,326. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.62. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $95.01 and a 1 year high of $130.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.59. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 28.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cincinnati Financial

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $102.98 per share, with a total value of $205,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,542 shares in the company, valued at $5,307,795.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $98.78 per share, for a total transaction of $98,780.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,542 shares in the company, valued at $4,893,758.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $102.98 per share, for a total transaction of $205,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,307,795.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.