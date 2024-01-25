Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 149.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,308 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of Trane Technologies worth $58,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 171,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.2% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 17.7% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 14.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Trane Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America raised Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $187.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,868,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,477,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total transaction of $355,818.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,257 shares in the company, valued at $9,184,981.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,868,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,081 shares in the company, valued at $20,477,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,366 shares of company stock valued at $7,093,065. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

TT stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $251.99. 589,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 908,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.29. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $162.04 and a one year high of $255.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $238.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.94.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 31.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.