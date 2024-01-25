Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 2,807 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 553,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $62,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 755.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NBIX. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $152.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.69.

Insider Transactions at Neurocrine Biosciences

In related news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $1,398,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,018,456.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 11,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total value of $1,451,954.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,802,389.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $1,398,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,018,456.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 265,184 shares of company stock worth $34,277,341. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NBIX traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $140.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,238. The company has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 75.33, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.33. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.04 and a 52-week high of $141.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.84.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $498.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.