Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 34.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 563,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 301,310 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.20% of Yum! Brands worth $70,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,692,484 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,421,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549,709 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $315,239,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,169,962 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,824,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207,942 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 75,766.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 98,557.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 985,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $136,553,000 after buying an additional 984,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:YUM traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $129.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,043,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,836. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.19. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.53 and a 12 month high of $143.24. The company has a market capitalization of $36.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.07.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YUM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Yum! Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.65.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total transaction of $485,312.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,406,963.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total value of $1,215,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,386. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total transaction of $485,312.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,406,963.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,875 shares of company stock worth $2,671,222. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

