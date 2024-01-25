Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 32.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 446,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,463 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $77,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 439.3% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.78.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total transaction of $176,689.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,233.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,052,116.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total transaction of $176,689.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,233.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,346 shares of company stock worth $3,139,405. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Trading Up 0.4 %

ZTS traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $186.79. 1,543,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,832,317. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.85. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.03 and a 1-year high of $201.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $189.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.22% and a net margin of 27.24%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.96%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

