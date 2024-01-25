Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $118.91 Million Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 858,875 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,743 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Applied Materials worth $118,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 26.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,068,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,926,000 after purchasing an additional 223,984 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 8.7% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 5,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.0% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,655 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,166 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price target on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.92.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $173.24. 4,031,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,460,526. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.96 and a 1-year high of $178.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $143.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.90.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 15.78%.

Applied Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

