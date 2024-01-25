Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $54.58 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 21,970 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $54,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $351.31.

Insider Activity

In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE:HD traded up $3.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $350.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,845,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,077,377. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $362.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $337.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $320.67.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.24 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.66%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

