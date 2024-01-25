Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $79.88 Million Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 390.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 743,311 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 591,787 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.22% of D.R. Horton worth $79,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth approximately $726,454,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 101,707.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,368,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $389,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364,275 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at $247,001,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 83,257.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,767,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $215,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,055 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1,001.5% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,244,639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,460,000 after buying an additional 1,131,640 shares during the period. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on DHI. StockNews.com cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.33.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,208 shares in the company, valued at $4,591,616. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,208 shares in the company, valued at $4,591,616. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $59,318.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,086.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,683 shares of company stock worth $1,764,908. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

DHI traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $140.84. 2,193,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,808,548. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $46.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.63. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.05 and a 52-week high of $157.93.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

