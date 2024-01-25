Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 29,827 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,545,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,827 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.30% of PACCAR worth $131,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in PACCAR by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,241,000 after purchasing an additional 698,784 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in PACCAR by 49.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,345,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,477,000 after acquiring an additional 7,020,923 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,106,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,209,000 after buying an additional 364,109 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 98,391.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,154,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,467,000 after buying an additional 7,147,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 10.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,414,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,895,000 after buying an additional 523,460 shares during the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $94.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.53.

PACCAR Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PCAR traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $101.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,254,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,614,102. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.68. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $67.48 and a 12-month high of $103.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $53.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.45. PACCAR had a return on equity of 33.17% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $3.20 dividend. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 12.31%.

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $250,593.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,446.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $172,813.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $250,593.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,446.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,221 shares of company stock worth $2,426,915. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

See Also

