Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,004 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 901,044 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.84% of Toll Brothers worth $66,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 69.4% in the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 5,767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,521 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 222,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,485,000 after purchasing an additional 23,251 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 404,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,937,000 after purchasing an additional 16,187 shares during the period. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 119.5% during the 3rd quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 11,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

TOL traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $97.56. 692,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,451,291. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.89. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.44 and a 52-week high of $105.91.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.39. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.67 EPS. Toll Brothers’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 6.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Toll Brothers from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John A. Mclean sold 3,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total value of $400,090.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,124.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Toll Brothers news, Director John A. Mclean sold 3,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total value of $400,090.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,124.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 10,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.70, for a total transaction of $997,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 119,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,934,488.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,273 shares of company stock worth $3,036,363. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

