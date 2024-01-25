Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 62.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 333,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 553,785 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $97,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $580,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,342,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,645,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $580,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,342,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,253 shares of company stock worth $6,347,230. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ISRG. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $318.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ ISRG traded up $3.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $373.29. 1,107,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,048,046. The company has a market capitalization of $131.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $331.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.64. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $222.65 and a 12-month high of $384.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 25.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.