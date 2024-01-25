Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 1,623,109 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 35.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,915,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,623,109 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for 0.7% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Coca-Cola worth $163,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KO. Barclays raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $3,002,091.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,715.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $5,435,173.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,136,766.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $3,002,091.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,715.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 236,752 shares of company stock valued at $13,696,665 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.97. The stock had a trading volume of 6,845,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,537,971. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.98 and its 200 day moving average is $58.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $51.55 and a twelve month high of $64.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 42.44%. The firm had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. Equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

