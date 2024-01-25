Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 2,903 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,903 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of Cintas worth $90,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Quarry LP raised its position in Cintas by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cintas by 321.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 1,700.0% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Cintas in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $551.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Cintas from $580.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $560.57.

Cintas Trading Down 0.2 %

CTAS traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $596.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,465. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $574.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $527.91. The firm has a market cap of $60.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.29, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $425.00 and a 52-week high of $607.79.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.12. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total value of $5,834,198.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,522,608.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

