LSV Asset Management Acquires 6,600 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,805,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $51,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TFC. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 19.7% in the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 7,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 21.9% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.9% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 383,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,959,000 after purchasing an additional 7,067 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 10.4% during the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 37,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Truist Financial by 8.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 475,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,614,000 after purchasing an additional 37,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TFC shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $37.56 on Thursday. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $50.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.78, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently -192.59%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

