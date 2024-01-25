LSV Asset Management Acquires 818,811 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 119.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,506,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 818,811 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.43% of Dropbox worth $41,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DBX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 19.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox in the first quarter worth about $217,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the first quarter worth about $447,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Dropbox by 233.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 102,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 71,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Dropbox by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 70.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DBX stock opened at $32.40 on Thursday. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.71 and a twelve month high of $32.88. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.96.

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 101.75% and a net margin of 22.50%. The company had revenue of $633.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.66 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Dropbox from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dropbox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $88,230.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 453,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,345,111.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $88,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 453,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,345,111.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $207,205.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,860,087.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,055 shares of company stock valued at $379,645. Corporate insiders own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

