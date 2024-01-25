LSV Asset Management Decreases Holdings in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 854,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 991,549 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 1.60% of THOR Industries worth $81,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in THOR Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $626,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in THOR Industries by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in THOR Industries by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,983 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 10,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC increased its position in THOR Industries by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 7,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

In other THOR Industries news, COO W. Todd Woelfer sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $375,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 101,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,439,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.00.

THO stock opened at $113.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.81. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.50 and a 12-month high of $122.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.82.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.49%.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

