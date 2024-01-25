LSV Asset Management Grows Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 617,471 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 117,200 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.30% of NetApp worth $46,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NTAP. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,447 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,369 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,810 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in NetApp by 34.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 595 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NetApp from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on NetApp from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on NetApp from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Northland Securities lowered NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on NetApp from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $77,954.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,566.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total value of $643,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,196,516.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $77,954.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,566.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,242 shares of company stock valued at $796,746. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Stock Performance

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $88.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.02. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.73 and a twelve month high of $91.78.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 94.77% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 62.11%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

