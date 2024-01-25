LSV Asset Management Has $45.43 Million Holdings in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its stake in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,154,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.43% of CNA Financial worth $45,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 11.4% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CNA Financial by 8.3% during the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 875,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,439,000 after purchasing an additional 66,795 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in CNA Financial by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNA Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the third quarter valued at about $250,000. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Shares of CNA stock opened at $44.57 on Thursday. CNA Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $36.17 and a 52-week high of $45.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.16 and its 200-day moving average is $40.52.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 8.42%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

In other CNA Financial news, EVP Susan Ann Stone sold 8,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $349,616.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,712.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

