LSV Asset Management Has $45.86 Million Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,454 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $45,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 809,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,410,000 after buying an additional 11,438 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 107,977.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,500,000 after purchasing an additional 698,613 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 368.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,242,000 after purchasing an additional 323,536 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $658,788,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AutoZone by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total value of $8,152,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,416 shares in the company, valued at $9,282,501.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total transaction of $16,729,455.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,171.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total transaction of $8,152,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,416 shares in the company, valued at $9,282,501.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,561 shares of company stock valued at $55,557,316 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,742.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet downgraded AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,858.35.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $2,753.60 on Thursday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,277.88 and a 52-week high of $2,783.52. The company has a market capitalization of $47.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,630.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,563.88.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.57 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $27.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.5 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

