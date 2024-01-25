LSV Asset Management Has $60.95 Million Stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,240,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,607 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $60,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 886.1% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 52.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 1,834.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 49.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Annaly Capital Management

In other Annaly Capital Management news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $852,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,259 shares in the company, valued at $9,291,213.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $17.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.07.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

Shares of NLY stock opened at $19.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.92. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $14.52 and a one year high of $24.43.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -55.44%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

