LSV Asset Management Has $65.56 Million Position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

LSV Asset Management lowered its holdings in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 644,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 38,300 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 2.69% of ArcBest worth $65,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARCB. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 15,450.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 311 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in ArcBest in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ArcBest in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in ArcBest in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in ArcBest in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ARCB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ArcBest from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ArcBest has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.80.

ArcBest Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARCB opened at $119.10 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.77 and its 200 day moving average is $109.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. ArcBest Co. has a 52 week low of $78.37 and a 52 week high of $125.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.44.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Janice E. Stipp sold 3,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.42, for a total transaction of $415,003.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,058.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ArcBest Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

