LSV Asset Management Purchases 1,632,919 Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

LSV Asset Management lifted its position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 3,557.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,678,819 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,632,919 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 2.02% of InMode worth $51,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INMD. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in InMode by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,970 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of InMode by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of InMode by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 23,485 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of InMode by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of InMode by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,955 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down previously from $52.00) on shares of InMode in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on InMode from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of InMode in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.83.

NASDAQ:INMD opened at $22.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.48. InMode Ltd. has a 52-week low of $18.57 and a 52-week high of $48.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 2.22.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $123.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.00 million. InMode had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 36.18%. Equities analysts forecast that InMode Ltd. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

