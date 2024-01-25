LSV Asset Management Purchases 818,811 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 119.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,506,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 818,811 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.43% of Dropbox worth $41,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DBX. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 424.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dropbox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 2,160.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $84,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 456,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,821,281.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $207,205.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 267,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,860,087.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $84,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 456,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,821,281.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,055 shares of company stock valued at $379,645 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DBX. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Dropbox from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

DBX stock opened at $32.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.96. The company has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.71 and a 52 week high of $32.88.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 101.75% and a net margin of 22.50%. The company had revenue of $633.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.66 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

