LSV Asset Management Reduces Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 431,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32,500 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $49,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total transaction of $2,016,537.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,711,059.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on Global Payments from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush increased their target price on Global Payments from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Global Payments from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.56.

Global Payments Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of GPN stock opened at $130.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.38. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.05 and a twelve month high of $138.07. The company has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.20. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.94%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

