LSV Asset Management Reduces Holdings in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,116,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 67,062 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Greif were worth $74,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Greif by 1.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in shares of Greif by 5.3% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Greif by 4.7% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Greif by 2.3% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 11,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Greif by 1.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. 45.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greif Stock Down 1.0 %

Greif stock opened at $63.45 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.86. Greif, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.38 and a twelve month high of $76.00.

Greif Dividend Announcement

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 6.88%. Greif’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Greif, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Greif’s payout ratio is currently 33.82%.

Insider Transactions at Greif

In other news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.59 per share, with a total value of $47,313.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,660 shares in the company, valued at $7,614,689.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GEF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Greif from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Greif in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Greif from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 1st.

Greif Profile

(Free Report)

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

