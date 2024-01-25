LSV Asset Management Reduces Stock Position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,572 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 2.13% of Group 1 Automotive worth $79,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,199,000. Gator Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 12,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 146.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on GPI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Group 1 Automotive Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:GPI opened at $270.64 on Thursday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $191.23 and a one year high of $310.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.70.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $12.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.48 by $0.59. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $12.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 45.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Group 1 Automotive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 3.95%.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

See Also

