LSV Asset Management Sells 18,400 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,920,520 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,400 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.98% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $52,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,230,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,584,000 after buying an additional 329,990 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,796,047 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,909,000 after buying an additional 16,907 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,047,722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,288,000 after buying an additional 126,911 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 1,387.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,906,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,267,000 after buying an additional 1,778,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,246,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,555,000 after buying an additional 127,571 shares during the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE TPH opened at $33.79 on Thursday. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.02 and a 52 week high of $36.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $825.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.05 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tri Pointe Homes

(Free Report)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.