LSV Asset Management Sells 50,800 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,438,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50,800 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.81% of Brixmor Property Group worth $50,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 92,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 236.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 530,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,575,000 after acquiring an additional 372,578 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $327,000. Presima Securities ULC increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 1,567,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,574,000 after acquiring an additional 709,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BRX opened at $22.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.40 and a 12-month high of $24.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.60 and a 200 day moving average of $21.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 97.32%.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 186,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,298,079. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,054 shares in the company, valued at $3,649,296. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 186,873 shares in the company, valued at $4,298,079. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $586,950 over the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BRX shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.50 to $22.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.82.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 364 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

