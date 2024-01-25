LSV Asset Management Sells 82,900 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,143,840 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 82,900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $39,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 2.7% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 908,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,242,000 after purchasing an additional 23,689 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 51,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the third quarter worth $1,831,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 36,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,591 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cathay General Bancorp Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CATY opened at $43.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.24 and a 12-month high of $45.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.15.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $193.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.04 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 30.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 26.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on CATY. Truist Financial cut their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush cut their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Cathay General Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.42, for a total value of $224,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,989.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

