LSV Asset Management Trims Stock Holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 33.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,560,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 797,803 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Silgan were worth $67,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 151.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Silgan by 92.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Silgan by 34.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its position in Silgan by 30.4% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Silgan by 65.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. 66.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $1,011,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,253,397.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $415,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,167,548.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $1,011,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,253,397.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,085 shares of company stock worth $1,472,712. Company insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SLGN shares. Citigroup cut Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Silgan from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Silgan from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

Silgan Stock Performance

NYSE SLGN opened at $43.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.48. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.11 and a 1-year high of $55.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Silgan had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Silgan’s payout ratio is 27.69%.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

