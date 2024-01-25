Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Gap Down to $2.82

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.82, but opened at $2.72. Lucid Group shares last traded at $2.65, with a volume of 11,582,371 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. R. F. Lafferty cut Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lucid Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.85.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on LCID

Lucid Group Stock Down 8.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 4.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.15.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 380.45% and a negative return on equity of 58.91%. The firm had revenue of $137.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. Lucid Group’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Lucid Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lucid Group by 91.2% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 64,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 30,599 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 10.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,215,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,562,000 after buying an additional 410,025 shares in the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the second quarter worth about $13,780,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Lucid Group by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 338,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 118,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Lucid Group by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 84,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 37,192 shares in the last quarter.

Lucid Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.