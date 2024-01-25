Lufax (NYSE:LU) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FinViz reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lufax from $3.00 to $4.80 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.95.

LU stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.52. The stock had a trading volume of 4,819,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,961,985. Lufax has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $13.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.69.

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.16). Lufax had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lufax will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lufax by 1,298.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,468,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,571,000 after purchasing an additional 26,433,557 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lufax in the fourth quarter worth $29,422,000. Yunqi Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Lufax by 130.1% during the second quarter. Yunqi Capital Ltd now owns 14,895,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,301,000 after acquiring an additional 8,423,243 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Lufax by 260.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,097,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,243,000 after purchasing an additional 7,292,397 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Lufax by 68.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 14,054,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,098,000 after purchasing an additional 5,705,052 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. The company offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

