Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 11,030,190 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 12,466,830 shares.The stock last traded at $1.63 and had previously closed at $1.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on LUMN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.09.

Lumen Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.54. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.01.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 76.63% and a positive return on equity of 8.25%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Lumen Technologies

In other Lumen Technologies news, CEO Kathleen E. Johnson bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $970,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,148,592 shares in the company, valued at $4,994,134.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Lumen Technologies news, CEO Kathleen E. Johnson acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $970,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,148,592 shares in the company, valued at $4,994,134.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Fowler bought 70,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $98,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 153,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,253.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,570,000 shares of company stock worth $1,618,000 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 7.9% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 18,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 11.2% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in Lumen Technologies by 7.5% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 34,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Lumen Technologies by 3.1% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 84,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

Further Reading

