M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Shares Gap Down to $138.49

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $138.49, but opened at $135.40. M/I Homes shares last traded at $134.00, with a volume of 37,911 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on MHO shares. Wedbush downgraded shares of M/I Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th.

M/I Homes Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 6.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.37.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. M/I Homes had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 22.47%. As a group, analysts expect that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On M/I Homes

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHO. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,185,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 219.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 700,737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,209,000 after purchasing an additional 481,461 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,909,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,070,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,507,000 after purchasing an additional 354,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 231.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 396,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,569,000 after purchasing an additional 276,730 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It also designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

