MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) SVP Sells $159,792.00 in Stock

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 13,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $159,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,055,808. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ezio Bonvini also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 20th, Ezio Bonvini sold 18,880 shares of MacroGenics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $190,310.40.

MacroGenics Stock Performance

MGNX stock opened at $12.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $744.67 million, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 2.05. MacroGenics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.29 and a twelve month high of $12.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.60.

Institutional Trading of MacroGenics

MacroGenics ( NASDAQ:MGNX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $10.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.80 million. MacroGenics had a net margin of 41.13% and a negative return on equity of 51.83%. Research analysts predict that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNX. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in MacroGenics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 57.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 74.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the second quarter worth about $59,000. 96.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MGNX. HC Wainwright cut their target price on MacroGenics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MacroGenics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

