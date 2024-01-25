MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) SVP Sells $159,792.00 in Stock

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNXGet Free Report) SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 13,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $159,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,055,808. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ezio Bonvini also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, December 20th, Ezio Bonvini sold 18,880 shares of MacroGenics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $190,310.40.

MacroGenics Stock Performance

MGNX stock opened at $12.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $744.67 million, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 2.05. MacroGenics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.29 and a twelve month high of $12.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.60.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNXGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $10.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.80 million. MacroGenics had a net margin of 41.13% and a negative return on equity of 51.83%. Research analysts predict that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of MacroGenics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNX. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in MacroGenics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 57.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 74.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the second quarter worth about $59,000. 96.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MGNX. HC Wainwright cut their target price on MacroGenics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MacroGenics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

