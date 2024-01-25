Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Trading Up 6.5% on Analyst Upgrade

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 6.5% on Thursday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $305.00 to $336.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $239.21 and last traded at $237.50. Approximately 107,706 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 295,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $222.91.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MDGL. StockNews.com raised shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $383.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.14.

In other news, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.40, for a total transaction of $563,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,277,341.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.40, for a total value of $563,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,277,341.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 64,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $188.47 per share, with a total value of $12,128,044.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,667,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,199,090.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 226,067 shares of company stock worth $43,382,043 and have sold 8,300 shares worth $1,754,226. Company insiders own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,573,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $229,770,000 after buying an additional 107,816 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,043,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,057,000 after purchasing an additional 91,027 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 966,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,822,000 after purchasing an additional 141,334 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 650,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,605,000 after purchasing an additional 218,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 440,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,313,000 after purchasing an additional 91,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.36 and a beta of -0.48.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.90) by ($0.44). On average, equities analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -19.47 EPS for the current year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating NASH.

