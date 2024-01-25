MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) PT Lowered to C$21.00

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$21.50 to C$21.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 68.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MAG. CIBC reduced their price objective on MAG Silver from C$21.00 to C$17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Cormark lowered their target price on MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on MAG Silver from C$22.50 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Pi Financial cut their target price on MAG Silver from C$19.25 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$21.39.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MAG

MAG Silver Stock Performance

TSE:MAG traded down C$0.12 on Thursday, hitting C$12.47. The stock had a trading volume of 152,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,284. MAG Silver has a 52-week low of C$11.94 and a 52-week high of C$20.17. The company has a quick ratio of 25.31, a current ratio of 10.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of C$1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.52.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.12). As a group, research analysts predict that MAG Silver will post 0.8014572 earnings per share for the current year.

MAG Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.