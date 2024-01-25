Magna International (NYSE:MGA) PT Lowered to $77.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) had its target price cut by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $77.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 39.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MGA. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Magna International from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on Magna International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays cut their target price on Magna International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Magna International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore raised their price target on Magna International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Get Magna International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Magna International

Magna International Price Performance

Magna International stock opened at $55.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.09. The stock has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.73. Magna International has a 12-month low of $46.71 and a 12-month high of $68.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGA. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Magna International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,036,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Magna International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $574,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 549.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 22,147 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 272.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 72,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 52,971 shares during the period. 62.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magna International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.