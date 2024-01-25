Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Price Target Increased to $48.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley cut Main Street Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Main Street Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Main Street Capital has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.80.

Shares of MAIN stock opened at $45.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Main Street Capital has a fifty-two week low of $36.48 and a fifty-two week high of $45.81.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 81.59%. The business had revenue of $123.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.34 million. Research analysts forecast that Main Street Capital will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This is a positive change from Main Street Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.30%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAIN. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 4.0% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 40,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 1.2% in the second quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

