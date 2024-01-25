Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 9,600 Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 634.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 40.1% during the third quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $94,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFEM opened at $24.22 on Thursday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $25.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.