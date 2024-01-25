Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Takes $265,000 Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,185 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyft during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 129.0% during the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Lyft by 64.7% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,777 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lyft during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lyft by 25.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,699 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lyft from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lyft from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Nomura cut shares of Lyft from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.70 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.22.

Lyft Stock Performance

Shares of Lyft stock opened at $12.46 on Thursday. Lyft, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $18.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.12 and a 200-day moving average of $11.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.16. Lyft had a negative net margin of 20.72% and a negative return on equity of 170.63%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Lyft news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 5,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $70,862.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 650,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,136,975. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Lyft news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 5,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $70,862.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 650,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,136,975. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 18,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $230,330.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 301,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,739,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 287,972 shares of company stock valued at $4,128,245. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Profile

(Free Report)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Featured Articles

