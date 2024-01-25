Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Takes Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MAR. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $119,745.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at $586,753.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on MAR. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. HSBC assumed coverage on Marriott International in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marriott International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Marriott International in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.87.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Marriott International stock opened at $237.87 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $218.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.84. The company has a market capitalization of $69.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.61. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.56 and a fifty-two week high of $239.33.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 5,862.15% and a net margin of 12.35%. On average, analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.03%.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

