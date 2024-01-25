MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $33.20, but opened at $26.86. MarineMax shares last traded at $27.91, with a volume of 283,368 shares traded.

The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.31). MarineMax had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $527.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HZO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on MarineMax from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. B. Riley upgraded MarineMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of MarineMax from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MarineMax presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 244.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 18,614 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of MarineMax by 6.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 97.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 6,151 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in MarineMax by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 69,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 27,145 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 396,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,538,000 after purchasing an additional 38,794 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $606.29 million, a PE ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.44.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

Featured Articles

